FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 269.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

FMC opened at $113.49 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.38 and a 200-day moving average of $124.62.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.