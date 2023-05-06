FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.44% of FMC worth $68,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,506,576,000 after purchasing an additional 99,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,062,000 after purchasing an additional 209,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 14.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,126,000 after purchasing an additional 386,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 41.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,502,000 after acquiring an additional 133,207 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Up 1.4 %

FMC stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.