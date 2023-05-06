FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $157-$167 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.37 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered FormFactor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.22.

FormFactor Stock Up 5.4 %

FORM stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,003. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in FormFactor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Featured Stories

