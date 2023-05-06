Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $123.65. 4,971,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,035. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

See Also

