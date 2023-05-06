Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Earnings Results

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Fox Factory updated its Q2 guidance to $1.00-$1.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Fox Factory stock traded down $9.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.42. 801,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,319. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.87. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXF. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

About Fox Factory

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fox Factory by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 21.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fox Factory by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Fox Factory by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

