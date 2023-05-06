Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FNV. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $159.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $160.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.22.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

