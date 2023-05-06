Frax Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $999.74 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 6th. One Frax token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $999.74 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

