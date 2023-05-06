Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Friedman Industries Stock Up 7.2 %
Shares of NYSE FRD opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.05. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $13.38.
Friedman Industries Company Profile
