Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Friedman Industries Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE FRD opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.05. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $13.38.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

