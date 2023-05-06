FTX Token Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00004689 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 11% lower against the dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $447.23 million and $8.78 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token was first traded on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

