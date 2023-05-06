G999 Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 64.5% higher against the dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $22,686.33 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00057596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00037675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019353 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001003 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

