Gainey Capital (CVE:GNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Gainey Capital Corp. (CVE:GNC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.09. Gainey Capital shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 147,882 shares changing hands.
Gainey Capital Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.
About Gainey Capital
Gainey Capital Corp., a gold and silver exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns the El Colomo project covering an area of 18,766 hectares; and a mill in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental trend in western Mexico. It also has an option to own a 100% interest in the Las Margaritas property, which consists of two mineral concessions encompassing a total of 500 hectares located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Gainey Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gainey Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.