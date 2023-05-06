GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $10.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GAP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GAP from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.35.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of GAP stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.16). GAP had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GAP will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $76,062.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,089.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,209 shares of company stock valued at $282,671. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 54.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

