Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.50- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.90B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $357.86.

IT traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.57. The company had a trading volume of 488,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.83. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at $21,954,231.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gartner by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after buying an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $373,121,000 after buying an additional 82,822 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

