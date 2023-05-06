Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Raised to $19.00 at Robert W. Baird

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.11.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 127.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,711,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 46,778 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,024,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,916,000 after acquiring an additional 180,843 shares during the period.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

