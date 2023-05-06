Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01), reports. The firm had revenue of C$33.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.00 million. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 46.18%.

Gear Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

GXE opened at C$1.01 on Friday. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.90 and a 12 month high of C$1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$263.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 4.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gear Energy Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

