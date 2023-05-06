Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

GNK stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. 1,185,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,208. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $590.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $43,937.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,917.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $274,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $43,937.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,917.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $813,285 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.