Genpact Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Genpact has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Genpact has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Genpact to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE:G opened at $39.86 on Friday. Genpact has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $2,061,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,211,136.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,624,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,881.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $2,061,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,211,136.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,790,320. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 57.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Genpact by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Genpact by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Genpact by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on G shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Articles

