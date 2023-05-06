Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,350 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.68% of Genuine Parts worth $165,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $173.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

