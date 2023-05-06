Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 167 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,790 shares of company stock valued at $37,998,365. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $304.88 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.05 and a 200-day moving average of $255.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

