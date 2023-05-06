Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ELV stock opened at $464.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $467.87 and a 200-day moving average of $490.40. The company has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

