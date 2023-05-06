Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires Shares of 9,755 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,724 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 235,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 263.2% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $87,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $90.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $96.41.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

