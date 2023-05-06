Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $113.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $115.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.66.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

