Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $224.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $248.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

