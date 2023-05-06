Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 246.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,682 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,486.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 951.7% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQJ stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

