Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $1.07 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $348.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.28. The firm has a market cap of $159.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

