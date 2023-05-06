Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Makes New Investment in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 153.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 261.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $681.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

