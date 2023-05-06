Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 84 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $499.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $491.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.15. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

