Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $104.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.87. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $120.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

