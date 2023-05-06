Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases Shares of 11,896 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $657.14.

NYSE NVO opened at $163.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $369.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.49 and its 200-day moving average is $137.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 32.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

