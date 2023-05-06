Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Enphase Energy by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,649,000 after buying an additional 187,954 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.24.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $159.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.37 and its 200 day moving average is $243.60. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.



