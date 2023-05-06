Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 143 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

NYSE UNP opened at $201.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.