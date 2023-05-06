Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 2,155 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 418.2% during the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,140,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,838,000 after purchasing an additional 920,000 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 352,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,817,000 after acquiring an additional 84,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

