Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Trims Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PCOR opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.82. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $68.56.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $293,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,762,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,302,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,276,733.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,564 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $293,237.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,762,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,145 shares of company stock worth $10,640,288 over the last ninety days. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

