Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,397 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $108.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.94 and a 200-day moving average of $120.48. The company has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

