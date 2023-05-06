Glenview Trust Co Buys 229 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.76. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

