Glenview Trust Co Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 60,028 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $229.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.22 and its 200 day moving average is $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

