Glenview Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,178 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after buying an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after buying an additional 589,073 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $459,875,000 after buying an additional 190,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,666,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $360,947,000 after buying an additional 38,928 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Raymond James decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $212.22 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

