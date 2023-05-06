Glenview Trust Co Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

