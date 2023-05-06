Glenview Trust Co Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,856 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,372,000 after acquiring an additional 178,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,286,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,934,000 after acquiring an additional 148,524 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

