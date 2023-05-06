Glenview Trust Co Purchases 205 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,506,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $762.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $791.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $756.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $23.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.38.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,295 shares of company stock valued at $25,023,670 in the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

