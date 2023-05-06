Glenview Trust Co Raises Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,870 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,688 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

Shares of WYNN opened at $110.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.03. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

