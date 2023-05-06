Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Up 7.4%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 159,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,004,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.
Global-e Online Trading Up 6.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60.
Institutional Trading of Global-e Online
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,452 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,162,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,502,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
See Also
