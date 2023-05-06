Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $0.97 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $1.75.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

In other news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $418,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares in the company, valued at $13,407,567.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Globalstar news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $418,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,407,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,774,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,407.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 44.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,781 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the third quarter worth $3,737,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Globalstar by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,056,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 1,812,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,204,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

