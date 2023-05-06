Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.28 to $10.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24. Globe Life also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.28-$10.52 EPS.

Globe Life Stock Up 2.3 %

GL traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $108.29. 618,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average is $115.28. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $4,615,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,125 shares of company stock worth $11,603,160 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

