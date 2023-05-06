Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.28 to $10.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24. Globe Life also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.28-$10.52 EPS.
Globe Life Stock Up 2.3 %
GL traded up $2.44 on Friday, hitting $108.29. 618,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average is $115.28. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.79.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.50.
In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $4,615,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,125 shares of company stock worth $11,603,160 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.
