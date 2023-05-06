GMX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28.77 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One GMX token can currently be purchased for about $68.23 or 0.00237713 BTC on popular exchanges. GMX has a market capitalization of $592.97 million and $28.77 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GMX has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,211,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,690,335 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

