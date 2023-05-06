GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Announces Earnings Results

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. GoDaddy updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

GoDaddy Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $69.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.14. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $295,015.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,578,446.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $295,015.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,578,446.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $41,078.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,628.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,952 shares of company stock worth $1,896,352 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

