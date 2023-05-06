GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Announces Earnings Results

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. GoDaddy updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
GoDaddy Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $69.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.14. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of GoDaddy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.