GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Barclays

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of GoDaddy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GoDaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.10.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $69.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.14. GoDaddy has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $295,015.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,907 shares in the company, valued at $17,578,446.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $243,395.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,428,985.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $295,015.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,578,446.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,952 shares of company stock worth $1,896,352 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

