goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Lowered to C$170.00 at National Bankshares

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered their target price on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$143.71.

Shares of GSY opened at C$92.40 on Tuesday. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$87.00 and a 12-month high of C$144.19. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 37.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$102.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$111.93.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that goeasy will post 13.372434 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. goeasy’s payout ratio is 45.18%.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

