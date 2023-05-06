Golden Goose (GOLD) Trading 9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $46,563.52 and approximately $225.02 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

