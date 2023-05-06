Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP) Trading Down 0%

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (BATS:GTIP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.02 and last traded at $50.12. 5,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.14.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average of $49.17.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTIP. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 2,547.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 484.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 232,661 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (GTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of off-the-run US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. GTIP was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.